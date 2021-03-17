SPAC, Build Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Mar. 17, 2021 9:39 AM ETBuild Acquisition Corp. Units (BGSX.U)BGSX, BGSX.WSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Build Acquisition Corp. (BGSX) prices its initial public offering of 20M units at a price of $10/unit; units to be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol (BGSX.U) beginning on March 17, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant entitles holder to purchase one share at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M additional units.
- Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (BGSX) and (BGSX.WS).
- The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021.