Processa selects trial sites for phase 2B ulcerated necrobiosis lipoidica study
Mar. 17, 2021 9:49 AM ETProcessa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA)PCSABy: SA News Team
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) announces that it has selected 5 U.S. clinical sites to enroll patients with ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica for the company’s Phase 2B trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PCS499.
- Two to three additional clinical sites will be selected in the future including sites outside the U.S.
- Necrobiosis Lipoidica (NL) is a rare, painful condition affecting the skin and tissue under the skin typically on the lower extremities.
- Preliminary clinical evaluation of PCS499 suggests that PCS499 may be effective in closing ulcers within months of starting treatment, the company said.