Processa selects trial sites for phase 2B ulcerated necrobiosis lipoidica study

  • Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) announces that it has selected 5 U.S. clinical sites to enroll patients with ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica for the company’s Phase 2B trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PCS499.
  • Two to three additional clinical sites will be selected in the future including sites outside the U.S.
  • Necrobiosis Lipoidica (NL) is a rare, painful condition affecting the skin and tissue under the skin typically on the lower extremities.
  • Preliminary clinical evaluation of PCS499 suggests that PCS499 may be effective in closing ulcers within months of starting treatment, the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.