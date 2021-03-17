Tech and Energy Transition prices $385M upsized initial offering

Mar. 17, 2021 9:54 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tech and Energy Transition (TETCU) prices its initial public offering of 38.5M units, upsized from 35.5M units, at $10.00 per unit.
  • The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TETCU” beginning March 17, 2021.
  • Underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 5.77M units.
  • The company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
  • The company is being put together by Macquarie Capital and the former CEO of Sprint
