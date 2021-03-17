Analytics platform for digital advertising, DoubleVerify Holdings files for IPO

Mar. 17, 2021 10:38 AM ETDoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV)DVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) has filed a registration statement with the SEC to list its shares on NYSE.
  • Providence Equity Partners, which invested in the company in 2017, remains the majority stakeholder of the company.
  • Group led by Tiger Global Management invested $350M last year.
  • The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering yet to be determined.
  • Founded in 2008, the company is led by CEO and director, Mark Zagorski former CEO of Telaria and CFO Nicola Allais.
  • The company reported $243.92M revenue in 2020 vs. $182.66M in 2019 and net income of $20.45M vs. $23.31M year ago.
  • DoubleVerify is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics and its focus is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of the digital advertising ecosystem.
