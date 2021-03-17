Samsung adds three smartphones to Galaxy A line despite global chip shortage

  • Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) launches three new models for the lower-cost Galaxy A lineup: the A52, A52 5G, and A72.
  • The models all include higher-end features like Super AMOLED displays (6.7-inch for the A72 and 6.5-inch for the others), a quad camera on the back, headphone jacks, two-day battery life, and MicroSD slots that can increase memory up to 1TB. Samsung is even throwing in the charger in the device boxes.
  • The A52 and A72 run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chips and the A52 5G has the 5G-enabled 750G.
  • The models are all available with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and the standard A52 throws in a lower 4GB option.
  • For cameras, all models have a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera. The A52s throw on a depth camera as the fourth and the A72 has an 8 megapixel 3x telephoto lens.
  • Availability hasn't been announced. U.S. pricing also hasn't been announced, but Samsung confirmed the European pricing of €349 for the A52 (about $415), €429 for the A52 5G ($510), and €449 for the A72 ($534). Last year's Galaxy A models were priced between $400 and $600 in the United States.
  • Related: Samsung has warned it could skip a Galaxy Note launch this year due to the global chip shortage, which has hit Qualcomm supplies.
