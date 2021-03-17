Video games, wearable tech remain top themes at Citi
Mar. 17, 2021 11:50 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), URTH, MOONURTH, AAPL, RBLX, MOON, ARKKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Video gaming and wearable tech, along with services offshoring, remain at the top of Citi's investing theme list for February.
- In Citi's Global Theme Machine, the quant team takes analyst research and then uses "style factors to help rank themes relative to each other based on: valuation; growth; price momentum; quality; risk; and earnings momentum."
- The top quintile of the Theme Machine has outperformed the MSCI World Index (NYSEARCA:URTH) for six-straight months.
- China tourism, experiential commerce and biofuels were the least-attractive themes.
- You can screen different sectors for top stocks ranked by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) dominated wearables shipments in Q4, according to data out this week. Watch shipments were up 46%. Hearables were up 22%, a deceleration from the 28% and 29% gains in the prior two quarters.
- Q4 growth was driven by new devices and lower prices around the holiday period. The full-year growth came as consumers in lockdown switched spending habits from leisure to consumer electronics.
- Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's AirPods 3 would likely launch in Q3 this year.
- Video games sales hit another monthly record in February, at $4.6B, with broad spending strength in every category.
- New market entrant Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has made a splash, up today and closing higher four of its first five trading days.
- "On pure performance, Consumer themes fared well in February as 're-opening' confidence gained further traction," Citi analysts wrote. "Global Tourism (+16%), Sharing Economy (+11%), and Experiential Commerce (+10%) are of particular note. Oil price strength also drove Fossil Fuels (+12%)."
- "As our ETF team recently note, the peak Thematic ETF performance occurred almost coincident with the inflection in real rates. Essentially, higher real rates could be spooking investors in the Thematic category."
- Real rates are rising, along with nominal yields today. The 10-year TIPS yield is up 4 basis points to -0.63%.
- Among thematic ETFs, the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) has quietly, but substantially outperformed Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) since its inception last November.