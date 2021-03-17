Rapid7 prices upsized $525M convertible senior notes offering

  • Rapid7 (RPD -2.0%) priced its $525M principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private placement; initial purchasers granted the option to purchase an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
  • The principal amount was increased from the earlier announced offering size of $500M.
  • Interest rate of 0.25% annually payable semiannually, commencing on Sep.15.
  • Sales of notes is expected to close on Mar. 19.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$511.8M; out of the total, $183M proceeds and ~2.2M shares issued to be used for repurchasing ~$182.6M principal amount of its outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023.
  • Rapid7 also expects to use ~$66.5M of the net proceeds from this offering to pay the costs of the capped call transactions.
