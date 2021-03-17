Disneyland to reopen on April 30, CEO says
Mar. 17, 2021 11:36 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)CCL, RCL, NCLHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Disneyland in Anaheim, California will reopen April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in interview on CNBC.
- Disney will reopen the park with limited capacity, Chapek said. on CNBC.
- Disney hopes to be operating its cruise lines by the fall and expects to get positive news from the CDC in the upcoming months.
- "We are hopeful that by the fall we will be back in business on our cruise lines," Chapek said.
- Disney gained 0.4%.
