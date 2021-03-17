HLS Therapeutics highlights promising VASCEPA data analysis
- HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) announces that Amarin's (AMRN +3.0%) VASCEPA showed a 28% and 32% significant reductions in first and total strokes compared to placebo, and resulted in reductions in first and total ischemic strokes by 36%, without increasing hemorrhagic stroke, in statin-treated patients with elevated cardiovascular risk.
- HLS is the exclusive licensee for VASCEPA, and owns commercialization rights under a September 2017 agreement.
- The company said that consistent reductions in overall stroke and in ischemic stroke were observed across multiple subgroups in the REDUCE-IT STROKE trial. The new analysis of data from the trial was presented at the International Stroke Conference 2021.
- The REDUCE-IT STROKE analyses examined stroke rates across the enrolled patient population (n=8179). Enrolled patients were required to be treated with statins and other conventional therapies, and all patients had either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and had other cardiovascular risk factors such as elevated triglyceride levels.
- Health Canada had approved Amarin's Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in certain high risk patients, in December 2019.