Telos risk management framework selected by Zscaler
Mar. 17, 2021 11:57 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)TLSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) announces that Zscaler has selected its Xacta enterprise cyber risk management framework for management and automation of FedRAMP and Department of Defense authorizations.
- “Every organization is challenged to meet a maze of current and new compliance regulations and standards – particularly in the government community,” said Stephen Kovac, VP of global government and head of corporate compliance, Zscaler. “We see these challenges magnified as Federal agencies modernize and build out complex multi-cloud environments. Zscaler chose Xacta to streamline these complex requirements, position us to meet upcoming OSCAL requirements, and ultimately – serve our federal and DoD customers as efficiently as possible.”
- Press release.