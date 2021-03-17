Amarin highlights clinical benefits of Vascepa with presentation of new study

  • A new analysis supported by Amarin Corporation (AMRN +1.1%) and presented at the ongoing International Stroke Conference 2021 highlights the clinical impact of VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), the company said.
  • The presentation of REDUCE-IT® STROKE as announced by HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) includes an analysis of the stroke rates across the enrolled patient population (n=8179).
  • Event rates for time to first fatal or nonfatal stroke: 2.4% for VASCEPA vs. 3.3% for placebo with a relative risk reduction (“RRR”) of 28% (p=0.01).
  • Ischemic stroke time to first event rates: 2.0% for VASCEPA vs. 3.0% for placebo at a RRR of 36% (p=0.002).
  • However, there was no significant difference between VASCEPA vs. placebo (0.3% vs 0.2%; p=0.55) for hemorrhagic stroke which occurred at low rates.
  • VASCEPA, sales of which rose at a record ~17% YoY in Q4 2020 is approved in the U.S., Canada, Lebanon, and the UAE.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.