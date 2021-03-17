Amarin highlights clinical benefits of Vascepa with presentation of new study
Mar. 17, 2021 12:00 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN), HLTRFAMRN, HLTRFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor38 Comments
- A new analysis supported by Amarin Corporation (AMRN +1.1%) and presented at the ongoing International Stroke Conference 2021 highlights the clinical impact of VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), the company said.
- The presentation of REDUCE-IT® STROKE as announced by HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) includes an analysis of the stroke rates across the enrolled patient population (n=8179).
- Event rates for time to first fatal or nonfatal stroke: 2.4% for VASCEPA vs. 3.3% for placebo with a relative risk reduction (“RRR”) of 28% (p=0.01).
- Ischemic stroke time to first event rates: 2.0% for VASCEPA vs. 3.0% for placebo at a RRR of 36% (p=0.002).
- However, there was no significant difference between VASCEPA vs. placebo (0.3% vs 0.2%; p=0.55) for hemorrhagic stroke which occurred at low rates.
- VASCEPA, sales of which rose at a record ~17% YoY in Q4 2020 is approved in the U.S., Canada, Lebanon, and the UAE.