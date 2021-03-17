Cavitation Technologies bags purchase order for nano reactor system in NA
Mar. 17, 2021
- Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT -4.2%) announces that Desmet Ballestra Group, CVAT’s strategic partner since 2010, has completed a sale agreement for CVAT’s Nano Reactor® system at a vegetable oil refinery in North America. The Company anticipates receiving revenue of approximately $110,000 for this purchase order.
- “Our strategic partnership with Desmet Ballestra over the last decade has been instrumental in delivering our technology and systems around the world. We look forward to continuing our relationship and work with Desmet as we anticipate accelerated global system sales in the coming months.” said COO/CFO Neil Voloshin.
- Press Release