Ayro inks agreement with Element Fleet Management
Mar. 17, 2021 12:07 PM ETAyro, Inc. (AYRO), ELEEFAYRO, ELEEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ayro (AYRO -1.0%) announced an agreement with Element Fleet Management (OTC:ELEEF) wherein the former's marketing, engineering, and production expertise with the latter's fleet management capabilities, global footprint and consulting experience will be combined for supporting the deployment of large fleets of AYRO electric delivery vehicles over the next four years.
- Currently, Element has 1M vehicles under management across 5 countries and serves 5.5K clients.
- Initially, AYRO and Element plan to serve U.S. and Canadian clients but the supply chain capabilities and resources of the two companies can also be leveraged to meet potential future demand across global markets.
- "Restaurants, food services, and delivery companies with national footprints need more than just EVs - they need financing, telematics, and maintenance and repair services to manage the entire fleet lifecycle and keep operating costs low," CEO Rod Keller commented.