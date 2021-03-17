RF circuit from Nano Dimension and L3Harris sent to International Space Station

Mar. 17, 2021 12:10 PM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)NNDM, LHXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) says the first integrated RF circuit fabricated by the company and designed and integrated by L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has been flown to the International Space Station.
  • The RF circuit was selected by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory for space effects studies. The primary purpose is to demonstrate the visibility of using new technologies such as multi-level/multi-material AMEs, which is used to produce monolithic RF communication systems for use in space.
  • The circuit will communicate with a ground-based satellite tracking system at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida.
  • Press release.
