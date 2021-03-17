Nasdaq still under pressure, Dow Jones higher, with 10-year near 1.7%
Mar. 17, 2021 12:42 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Longer-term Treasury yields continue to climb going into the Fed decision, holding the Nasdaq (COMP) -1.1% down in risk-off trading.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.5% remains down, with only cyclical sectors posting gains.
- The Dow Jones (DJI) +0.2% is the only one of the major averages higher, with a price-rise in Caterpillar helping the most.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 6 basis points to 1.68%, hitting an intraday high of 1.69%, levels not seen since January 2020. Yields got a late-morning boost after a block trade of 5K contracts.
- The Treasury market could also be anticipating a Fed decision on the Supplementary Lending Ratio, letting expire a COVID exception allowing banks to exclude Treasuries, which could lead to volatility.
- The megacaps are still mostly lower, with Apple the weakest performer. But Facebook and Amazon are just barely in the green.
- Among active stocks, Lennar is the best performer in the S&P after announcing a spinoff of startup investments.
- NRG Energy is posting the biggest declines after pulling guidance due to the impact of winter storms.