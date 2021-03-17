Landcadia Holdings III rated new buy at Benchmark, not your "ordinary' SPAC

Mar. 17, 2021 12:32 PM ETHillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)HLMNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Landcadia Holdings III (LCY) was initiated at Benchmark with a new buy rating and price target of $16 on excitement about the SPAC's transaction with The Hillman Group.
  • "All-in-all, we recommend taking advantage of the broader sell-off in SPAC stocks as an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this unique platform," Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner wrote in note earlier.
  • Hillman, which is a "distributor" hardware and home improvement products, is not "your ordinary" SPAC or PE play as the company is profitable and growing company with a 56-year track record. The company is exposed to the right end markets with a large "white space" in front of it, according to Garner.
  • Landcadia is a SPAC led by Tilman Fertitta and Jefferies head Rich Handler.
  • Recall Jan. 15, Landcadia Holdings SPAC gains on report of deal with Hillman Group.
