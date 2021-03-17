Weibo Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 17, 2021 1:20 PM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)WBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.41M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.