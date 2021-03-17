Signet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 17, 2021 1:25 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)SIGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.54 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.