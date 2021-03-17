Commercial Metals FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 17, 2021 1:26 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)CMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, March 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.