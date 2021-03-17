G-III Apparel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 17, 2021 1:27 PM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)GIIIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-70.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $534.38M (-29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.