Accenture Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 17, 2021 1:29 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, March 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.83B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 30.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.