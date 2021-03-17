Hoth inks research deal to test HT-006 with UCRI

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announces entering into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute ("UCRI") to perform critical antimicrobial characterization studies with HT-006 as part of the streamlined drug development plan.
  • HT-006 is a novel antibiotic under development as a potential treatment for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections, such as hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), cystic fibrosis (CF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).
  • The research plan includes critical antimicrobial in vitro characterization studies for HT-006 in alignment with the U.S. FDA program for "antibacterial therapies for patients with an unmet medical need for the treatment of serious bacterial diseases."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.