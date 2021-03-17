Hoth inks research deal to test HT-006 with UCRI
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announces entering into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute ("UCRI") to perform critical antimicrobial characterization studies with HT-006 as part of the streamlined drug development plan.
- HT-006 is a novel antibiotic under development as a potential treatment for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections, such as hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), cystic fibrosis (CF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).
- The research plan includes critical antimicrobial in vitro characterization studies for HT-006 in alignment with the U.S. FDA program for "antibacterial therapies for patients with an unmet medical need for the treatment of serious bacterial diseases."