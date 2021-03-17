CVS has a ‘balanced risk/reward profile’ after vaccine-driven rally: Guggenheim
Mar. 17, 2021 1:45 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)CVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Guggenheim has downgraded CVS Health (CVS -1.5%) to neutral from buy noting that the company’s recent outperformance following the November release of initial late-stage COVID-19 vaccine data.
- Without highlighting any short-term concerns, the analyst Glen Santangelo thinks that despite a ‘disappointing’ rate of organic growth in recent years, CVS is well-positioned following a series of acquisitions from Caremark to Aetna.
- With the stock in terms of 2022 EBITDA trading mostly in line with the five-year average and at a slight premium to peers, the analyst sees a ‘more balanced risk/reward scenario’ as 2022 EBITDA indicates a reasonable year-over-year growth thanks to near-term hopes on vaccine distribution.
- In November 2019, CVS officially closed the $78B acquisition of Aetna.