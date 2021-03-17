Dow Jones pops higher, Nasdaq, S&P erase losses with Fed still cool on rate hikes
Mar. 17, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Buyers jumped into stocks shortly after the Federal Reserve's statement and update of economic expectations, with the FOMC seeing stronger growth but still not signaling a rate hike until 2024.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.6% still leads the major averages. The S&P (SP500) +0.2% moved into positive territory and the Nasdaq (COMP) if flat after having been down more than 1% earlier.
- The 10-year Treasury yield has been volatile after the decision. It's up 4 basis points to 1.66%, around where it was before the stock market opened and off the intraday high of 1.69%.
- "The comments by the chair stating that he sees the increase in 10-year notes as good news, it reflects the fact that the economy healing ... they're not at the point that there's anything they're going to do to stem the rise in long-term rates and I think the market is trying to test that," Guggenheim's Scott Minerd told Bloomberg.
- The Fed kept rates steady and held asset purchases at $120B a months.
- The median expectation for real GDP growth is now 6.5% in 2021 vs. their prior view of 4.2%; for core PCE inflation that's increased to 2.2% from the December projection of 1.8%.
- In the dot plot, there was no change in the median level, but increased expectations of members for how soon a rate hike could come.
- For 2022, there are now four of 18 members looking for a hike, compared with just 1 in December's plot. For 2023, 7 see rates rising, up from five.
- Five of the S&P sectors are now higher, led by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- The Big 6 megacaps have moved from decidedly negative to mixed, with Tesla, Facebook and Amazon rising more than 1%.
- Tesla had been down earlier after a report a Model Y engaged in autopilot struck a police car.