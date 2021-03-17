Robinhood names Google's Aparna Chennapragada as product chief
Mar. 17, 2021 3:39 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOOD, GOOGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood (RBNHD), known for its popular stock trading app, names Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) veteran Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer, according to the company's blog.
- She'll oversee all product, design and research.
- At Google, Chennapragada led product, engineering, and design teams across Google Search, Shopping, and AR. She most recently was vice president for consumer shopping and the lead for AR and visual search products.
- "Her leadership will help us continue to build products that make finance more accessible and meet the needs of a new generation of investors," Robinhood said in the announcement.