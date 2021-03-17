Penn National Gaming to offer mobile, online Barstool Sportsbook in Virginia
Mar. 17, 2021 4:22 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) gets a temporary permit from Virginia Lottery to offer online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
- PENN rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.
- PENN expects to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS, Android, and desktop in Virginia in coming months, pending final regulatory approval.
- The company's digital arm, Penn Sports Interactive, will be the recipient of the sports betting permit. The company introduced its online Barstool Sportsbook product in Pennsylvania in September 2020, in Michigan in January 2021, and in Illinois last week.