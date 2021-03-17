PagerDuty shares drop after forecasting wider than expected losses
Mar. 17, 2021 4:22 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)PDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares are down 7% after hours following Q4 beats, upside revenue forecasts, and wider than expected loss guidance.
- In Q4, revenue was up 29% Y/Y to $59.28M and the $0.07 loss per share beat estimates by four cents.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was down slightly on the year to 85.6% from 86.7%.
- Operating margin was -9.1% vs. -8.6% last year.
- Cash from operations totaled $3.4M with FCF of $2.3M.
- "The fourth quarter was outstanding for PagerDuty. We added $59 million in revenue, reaccelerating growth sequentially to 29% year over year, as our momentum built to close out an unparalleled year,” says CEO Jennifer Tejada. “During fiscal 2021 we continued to see strength in the enterprise and mid-market, with total dollar-based net retention of 121 percent and enterprise dollar-based net retention above 125 percent exiting the year."
- In Q1, PagerDuty expects revenue of $61-63M, up 23-27% Y/Y and compared to the $60.7M consensus, and a loss per share of $0.09-0.10 (consensus: $0.07 loss).
- The full-year outlook includes revenue growth of 24-26% to $264-270M (consensus: $262.62M) and a loss per share of $0.36-0.43 (consensus: $0.22 loss).
- Earnings press release.
- Separately, PagerDuty announces plans to offer a new European hosting option for data assets that's based on Amazon Web Services.