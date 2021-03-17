Semtech EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Mar. 17, 2021 4:23 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)SMTCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51; GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $164.67M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.43M.
- Record annual bookings; Record LoRa-enabled net sales grew 19% year-over-year to $88 million in FY2021; Record data center, 10GPON and 5G net sales in FY2021.
- Repurchased 1.6 million shares for $71.4 million in FY2021
- Board approved a $350 million increase in stock repurchase authorization on March 11, 2021, resulting in a remaining authorization of $389.2 million as of such authorization date.
- Q1 2021 Outlook: Net sales of $164-$172M; Gross margin of 60.6%-61.6%; EPS of $0.30-$0.36; Capex expected to be ~$8.5M.
