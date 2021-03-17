Translate Bio’s Cystic Fibrosis therapy fails to improve lung function in Phase 1/2 trial

Mar. 17, 2021 4:29 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Announcing the results from the second interim analysis from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis (“CF”), Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) said that there was no marked improvement in lung function in the study participants.
  • In the postmarket trading, the shares have lost ~20.2% in reaction.
  • However, the primary outcome measure, evaluation of the safety and tolerability was achieved with MRT5005 being generally safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events upon repeat dosing.
  • There was no pattern of increase in Percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1), a measure of lung function, assessed as a safety measure at pre-defined timepoints, the company said.
  • The second analysis included data from a newly added 20 mg single ascending dose ("SAD") group results in addition to data from multiple-ascending dose ("MAD") groups (five once-weekly doses of 8, 12, and 16 mg) through one-month follow-up after treatment.

  • In January, Translate Bio announced the completion of enrollment and dosing of the trial anticipating the data from the second interim analysis in Q2 2021.

