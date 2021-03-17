Oil edges lower as crude glut seen remaining despite demand gains

  • Crude oil closed with a fourth straight daily loss, weighed by concerns about weaker demand in Europe and rising U.S. crude inventories.
  • April WTI crude (CL1:COM) settled -0.3% to $64.60/bbl, while May Brent (CO1:COM) ended -0.6% to $67.98/bbl.
  • Several European countries have paused the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on worries over possible side effects, which "will not do the bloc's economic and fuel recovery any favors," oil broker PVM's Stephen Brennock says.
  • The U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories, although slightly lower than expected, but refining activity on the Gulf Coast continues to rebound after last month's Texas winter storm.
  • "Over three-quarters of last week's 1.1M bbl/day increase in refinery runs occurred on the Gulf Coast. Another rise in refining activity in next week's report should usher us back to a trend of inventory draws," says Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.
  • Also weighing on prices, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report that oil prices are unlikely to mount a dramatic and sustained surge, as demand is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.
  • Despite extended and deepened production cuts by the OPEC+ group, "oil inventories still look ample compared with historical levels despite a steady decline from a massive overhang that piled up" during Q2 2020, the IEA said in its monthly report.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
