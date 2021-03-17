Semtech shares gain after Q4 beats with upside quarterly forecast
Mar. 17, 2021 4:35 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)SMTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares are up 3.2% after reporting Q4 beats with revenue up 19% on the year to $164.67M and $0.51 EPS, three cents above consensus estimates.
- Buybacks: The board approves adding $350M to the existing authorization, bringing the total up to $389.2M.
- For the first quarter, Semtech forecats $0.49-0.55, above the $0.48 consensus, and revenue of $164-$172M vs. $155.79M consensus.
- “Fiscal year 2021 net sales grew 9% while non-GAAP earnings per share grew 15%, and we enter fiscal year 2022 with a record starting backlog following record bookings in our fiscal Q4. We expect our growth engines targeting the data center, 5G, 10GPON and Internet of Things markets to perform very well over the next few years as our solutions enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable world," says CEO Mohan Maheswaran.
- Press release.