Equifax names strategy and marketing chief
Mar. 17, 2021 4:44 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)EFXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) names Julia Houston as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, expanding her current scope.
- This expansion of Houston's role unlocks synergies and efficiencies that support the company's strategy to bring new products, innovation and capabilities to customers, partners and consumers around the world.
- CEO, Mark W. Begor comments, "We are entering an exciting and crucial chapter in our 121-year history, as we leverage our $1.5B cloud technology investment to accelerate our innovation, new products and growth. Julia is the perfect leader to drive marketing for Equifax. She is highly strategic, and will provide valuable synergies as we align Marketing, Strategy, Communications, Risk & Compliance, and Privacy into one team. With Julia's leadership, her expanded team will create end-to-end growth solutions for our customers and support the right go-to-market experience in our Business Units."