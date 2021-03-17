Velodyne Lidar names former NTSB chair to board
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) appoints former National Transportation Safety Board chair Deborah Hersman to the board of directors, effective immediately.
- Most recently, Hersman served as the first Chief Safety Officer for Google's self-driving project Waymo.
- "For the entirety of my career, I have been at the forefront of solving the most serious and complicated transportation safety issues in the U.S.,” says Hersman. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance truly innovative technology that improves safety in workplaces, communities and on the roads.”
- Earlier today, Velodyne disclosed discovering "material weakness" in its internal control in its 10-K financial reporting.