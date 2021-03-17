TechnipFMC and Magnora partner for offshore wind projects development
Mar. 17, 2021
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has entered into an agreement with Magnora to develop floating offshore wind projects.
- The project developments will be undertaken in the name of Magnora Offshore Wind, which has already started working on an application for the first round of seabed leasing through the Scottish government's program.
- "Magnora and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development of profitable offshore energy projects," said Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC.
- Stock down 2% after-hour.
