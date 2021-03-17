Mexican president warns Americas Gold and Silver over union dispute
Mar. 17, 2021 Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)
- The Mexican government could revoke a concession held by Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) if it does not accept its new trade union representation, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says.
- Lopez Obrador says he will direct the Foreign Minister to speak to the Canadian government about the dispute centering on the company's San Rafael mine in the state of Sinaloa.
- Americas Gold and Silver must honor the vote by workers at the mine or it would be failing to uphold Mexico's labor laws, the president says.
- Lopez Obrador also urges - without naming the company - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to settle an ongoing tax dispute with his government.
- Americas G&S should be set for a solid year in 2021, but continued share dilution has capped the upside in this story and made the stock "un-investable," Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.