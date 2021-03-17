Boeing 787 Dreamliners to face added scrutiny from FAA
Mar. 17, 2021 The Boeing Company (BA)
- The Federal Aviation Administration has stripped Boeing's (NYSE:BA) authority to inspect and sign off on several newly produced 787 Dreamliners, part of tighter regulatory scrutiny of production problems that has stopped deliveries of the widebody jets.
- The FAA says its own inspectors, not Boeing's, will perform routine pre-delivery safety checks of four Dreamliners that the company has been unable for months to hand over to its airline customers while it copes with various quality lapses, and the agency says it could decide to have its own inspectors sign off on more Dreamliners.
- After halting deliveries in October, Boeing reportedly has built up an inventory of more than 80 newly produced, undelivered Dreamliners; the company has said it hopes to resume deliveries by the end of this month.
- According to an earlier report, Boeing has been scrutinizing the flight deck windows of some of its Dreamliners, part of the company's expanded search for potential manufacturing flaws.