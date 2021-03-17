AerCap-GECAS deal may hurt aircraft market competition, IATA head says

Mar. 17, 2021 1:51 PM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), GEAER, GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • AerCap's (AER +2.6%) recent acquisition of GECAS (GE +3.5%) would reduce competition in the aircraft market, the head of the International Air Transport Association warns.
  • "We understand that the situation of the leasing companies is difficult," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac tells Reuters. "But combining the two to have a big player [in] a very dominant situation is not good news for us."
  • AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly last week discounted concerns over potential antitrust scrutiny, saying there would be "plenty of competition" in leasing because of the market's overall size.
  • GE shares are rallying today after CEO Carolina Dybeck Happe pledged significant resources to reducing the company's debt.
