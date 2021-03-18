Asian indices follow Wall Street higher after dovish Fed comments

Mar. 18, 2021 1:16 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Japan +0.84% hovering near its highest level in three decades.
  • China +0.55%.
  • Hong Kong +1.46%.
  • Australia -0.65%.
  • U.S. stocks closed in green yesterday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assured the stock market about easy monetary policy in his Q&A and also managed to halt a bond selloff that was pushing yields sharply higher ahead of FOMC decision.
  • U.S. futures continue to add to yesterday gains. Dow Jones +0.25%. S&P 500 +0.02%. Nasdaq +0.01%.
  • After the Fed yesterday, central bank focus will continue to dominate the market ahead of the weekend with the BOE to follow today before the BOJ takes over tomorrow.
