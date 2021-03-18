KBR wins over $100M in contracts from U.S. Navy and Air Force in the Middle East
Mar. 18, 2021 6:15 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBR, NVYAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won two contracts worth more than $100M million to provide sustaining base operations services at U.S. military installations throughout the Middle East.
- First contract worth $67.4M with one base year and seven option years has been received from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic to provide key services to four Navy (OTC:NVYAF) facilities in the United Arab Emirates.
- Second task order with an estimated value of $35M received from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center to perform power production services at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Air Force awarded this two-year task order through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V.