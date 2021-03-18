Accenture EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue
Mar. 18, 2021 6:48 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $2.23 beats by $0.32.
- Revenue of $12.09B (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
- 3Q21 Guidance: Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $12.55 billion to $12.95 billion ($12.19B consensus), 10% to 13% growth in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a positive 4.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
- FY21 Guidance: The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.67 to $8.85, compared with $8.17 to $8.40 previously. Excluding gains on an investment of $0.35 in fiscal 2021 and $0.43 in fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted fiscal 2021 EPS to be in the range of $8.32 to $8.50 ($8.29 consensus), an increase of 12% to 14% over adjusted fiscal 2020 EPS of $7.46. The company now expects to return at least $5.8 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, compared with at least $5.3 billion previously.