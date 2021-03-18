PPL sells U.K. utility unit to National Grid for £7.8B, buys Narragansett for $3.8B

Mar. 18, 2021
  • PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) agrees to sell its U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution, to National Grid (NYSE:NGG) for £7.8B ($10.9B), while separately agreeing to acquire National Grid's Rhode Island utility business, Narragansett Electric Co., for $3.8B.
  • PPL +1.6% pre-market; NGG +0.5%.
  • PPL's sale of WPD is an all-cash deal valued at £14.4B, including the assumption of £6.6B of debt, and is expected to result in ~$10.2B of net cash proceeds.
  • PPL's acquisition of Narragansett is valued at $5.3B, including the assumption of $1.5B of debt; the company plans to use part of the proceeds from WPD sale to finance the acquisition.
  • "The strategic repositioning will transform PPL into a high-growth, purely U.S.-focused energy company with a strong balance sheet," the company says.
  • PPL had announced plans last August to sell WPD, which comprises four distribution network operators serving 7.9M customers in central and southwest England and south Wales.
  • PPL's dividend metrics point to more sustained growth, Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
