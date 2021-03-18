China regulators talk to Alibaba and peers about voice software security

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China is now focusing on voice software security in its crackdown of the internet sector. The watchdog has called in 11 companies, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) for talks concerning voice-based social media and deepfakes, a type of synthetic media that creates "fake" audio content.
  • TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE) was also called in for the talks, where the companies were urged to follow cybersecurity laws and conduct security assessments and fix any identified issues.
  • Chinese regulators have also upped antitrust scrutiny, targeted Alibaba and Tencent in recent investigations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.