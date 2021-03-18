China regulators talk to Alibaba and peers about voice software security
Mar. 18, 2021 7:15 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABA, TCEHY, TCTZF, BDNCEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Cyberspace Administration of China is now focusing on voice software security in its crackdown of the internet sector. The watchdog has called in 11 companies, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) for talks concerning voice-based social media and deepfakes, a type of synthetic media that creates "fake" audio content.
- TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE) was also called in for the talks, where the companies were urged to follow cybersecurity laws and conduct security assessments and fix any identified issues.
- Chinese regulators have also upped antitrust scrutiny, targeted Alibaba and Tencent in recent investigations.