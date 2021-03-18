RegeneRx posts topline results of ARISE-3 dry eye trial

  • RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX) announces that the ARISE-3 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating RGN-259 eyedrops for the treatment of dry eye syndrome did not meet its primary outcome measures.
  • However, the company highlighted that efficacy was seen in the improvement of ocular grittiness, one of the pre-specified secondary symptom endpoints in the trial.
  • Additional analyses are being conducted to define efficacies in various sign and symptom parameters using the pooled data of the three phase 3 trials, the company said.
  • Data analysis is expected to be focused on the fast on-set and multifunctional effects of RGN-259 that were shown in all three clinical trials.
  • Based on the results, GtreeBNT and RegeneRx will explore the prospects of a pre-BLA meeting with the FDA using the pooled data or discuss a detailed plan for additional clinical studies, if needed.
