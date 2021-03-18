News Corp. upgraded at Guggenheim on Real Estate, Dow Jones upsides

Mar. 18, 2021 7:54 AM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)NWSABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Seeing "significant value left to be unlocked" from Digital Real Estate and Dow Jones, Guggenheim upgrades News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the price target from $21 to $32.
  • The firm notes that the two segments account for over 85% of NWSA's value and expects continued strength and upside for both.
  • Other drivers behind Guggenheim's thesis: REA remaining the real estate platform leader in Australia, Move/Realtor continuing to "emerge as a force in the rapid digitization" of U.S. real estate, and Dow Jones being competitive to superior to the New York Times with "an equally impressive growth trajectory." .
  • NWSA shares are down 0.7% pre-market to $26.17.
  • Earlier this week, News Corp. reached a content payment deal with Facebook in Australia.
