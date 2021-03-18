Translate Bio downgraded after Cystic Fibrosis data; Agilent upgrade and more in today’s analyst action
- Yesterday, announcing its interim Phase 1/2 data in patients with cystic fibrosis, Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) said that MRT5005 did not lead to a marked improvement in lung function. The shares have lost ~27.6% in the premarket as the stock faces downgrades.
- Today, citing lack of evidence of efficacy for the messenger-RNA-based candidate, Evercore ISI has lowered the stock to in line from outperform with the price target cut to $21.00 from $25.00 per share to indicate ~18.3% downside to the previous close.
- Meanwhile, with a target of $20.00 per share, Truist says that despite its efficacy shown as a vaccine, messenger-RNA-based therapeutics are yet to achieve clinical validation.
- The firm lowers the rating to hold expecting the stock to experience volatility until more updates on Cystic Fibrosis are available.
- Agilent (NYSE:A) recently appointed Katharine (Kate) Knobil as its first-ever chief medical officer. Noting that the company is well-positioned to outperform in earnings and deliver upward revisions in guidance, Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- The price target of $150.00 per share indicates ~22.4% upside to the previous close. The analyst also expects Agilent to benefit from the recovery trade in Tools as the COVID testing overhang clears through the year. Agilent’s Q1 revenue and earnings for fiscal 2021 beat analyst estimates.
- Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) has added ~6.3% in the premarket as Truist initiates its coverage with a buy rating and the price target of ~$12.00 per share indicating a ~275.0% premium to the previous close.
- Despite a ~43% decline in its 2020 topline, Seeking Alpha contributor Nick Cox with a bullish view on the stock notes that upcoming milestones will establish Infinity Pharma as a long-term prospect in the development of small molecules targeting oncological pathways.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) has risen ~1.9% in premarket hours after Cantor Fitzgerald initiates its coverage with an overweight rating and the price target of ~$78.00 per share implies a ~72.8% premium to the previous close.
- The analyst Alethia Young cites the potential of the company’s lead asset NKX101 expecting it to generate a favorable clinical update in late 2021 noting ‘a good historical evidence’ in acute myeloid leukemia.
- In November, Nkarta announced the dosing initiation of its first clinical trial for NKX101 targeting patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was recently forced to pause dosing in its clinical trials for IMVT-1401 citing elevated levels of total cholesterol and LDL levels in the trial subjects.
- However, the stock has become a fresh pick at Baird. The analyst Brian Skorney expects the ongoing speculation over a potential buyout to rise in the months ahead. The shares are trading marginally lower in the premarket.