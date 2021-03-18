Barclays upgrades Roper on bight revenue outlook, recent underperformance
Mar. 18, 2021 7:59 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)ROPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- A day after Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded at Oppenheimer, Barclays is jumping on the bandwagon, given the stock's "bright revenue growth outlook."
- "We upgrade our rating to Overweight from Equal Weight. ROP does not at first lance fit various 'flavor of the month' themes (Electricity etc.), but we think the extend of underperformance/valuation de-rating captures this," writes analyst Julian Mitchell.
- "Assuming ROP's historical relative valuation ranges hold against various peer groups implies 25% upside. We raise our estimates, and our PT of $440 from $410."
- "ROP has raised its dividend 7 years in a row and currently yields 0.5% with a payout ratio of 19%," adds Smart Dividends in a recent SA article, Roper Technologies: A Model Dividends 500 Constituent.