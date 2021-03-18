Barclays upgrades Roper on bight revenue outlook, recent underperformance

Mar. 18, 2021 7:59 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)ROPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • A day after Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded at Oppenheimer, Barclays is jumping on the bandwagon, given the stock's "bright revenue growth outlook."
  • "We upgrade our rating to Overweight from Equal Weight. ROP does not at first lance fit various 'flavor of the month' themes (Electricity etc.), but we think the extend of underperformance/valuation de-rating captures this," writes analyst Julian Mitchell.
  • "Assuming ROP's historical relative valuation ranges hold against various peer groups implies 25% upside. We raise our estimates, and our PT of $440 from $410."
  • "ROP has raised its dividend 7 years in a row and currently yields 0.5% with a payout ratio of 19%," adds Smart Dividends in a recent SA article, Roper Technologies: A Model Dividends 500 Constituent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.