GSK and Boston Pharma sign a licensing agreement for two pre-phase 2 programs
Mar. 18, 2021 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Boston Pharmaceuticals announced a three-year out-license and option agreement for two of GSK’s pre-phase 2 candidates.
- Under the agreement, GSK will out-license GSK3903371, a monoclonal antibody targeting tumors, and GSK3502421, an oral small molecule for neurological disorders. Boston Pharma will be responsible for advancing the candidates through proof-of-concept (PoC) studies.
- Following the completion of PoC, GSK will have the option to reacquire the programs for further development and commercialization under pre-agreed terms.
