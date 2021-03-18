GSK and Boston Pharma sign a licensing agreement for two pre-phase 2 programs

Mar. 18, 2021 8:11 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Boston Pharmaceuticals announced a three-year out-license and option agreement for two of GSK’s pre-phase 2 candidates.
  • Under the agreement, GSK will out-license GSK3903371, a monoclonal antibody targeting tumors, and GSK3502421, an oral small molecule for neurological disorders. Boston Pharma will be responsible for advancing the candidates through proof-of-concept (PoC) studies.
  • Following the completion of PoC, GSK will have the option to reacquire the programs for further development and commercialization under pre-agreed terms.
  • This week, GSK announced a partnership with Merck to develop long-acting treatments targeting HIV.
