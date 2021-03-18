Dollar General shares down on guiding FY2022 earnings below consensus
Mar. 18, 2021 8:18 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) -4.7% premarket, reports comparable sales soared 12.1% in Q4 vs. consensus of +11.2%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount, partially offset by a decline in customer traffic.
- Gross margin rate up 70 bps to 32.5% vs. 32.3% consensus, primarily attributable to a reduction in markdowns; higher initial markups on inventory purchases; a greater proportion of sales coming from the non-consumables product categories and a reduction in inventory shrink as a percentage of net sales.
- Operating margin rate +30 bps to 10.4% vs. 10.8% consensus.
- The company raised dividend by 16.7% and repurchase program by $2B.
- The company is reiterating its plans to execute 2,900 real estate projects in FY2021, including 1,050 new store openings, 1,750 store remodels, and 100 store relocations.
- We believe the fundamentals of the business are strong, and we are confident in the team’s ability to execute on our robust plans for 2021,” said John Garratt, Dollar General’s chief financial officer. “While we remain cautious in our 2021 sales outlook given the significant uncertainty that still exists, our guidance reflects low-double-digit same-store sales growth on a two-year stack basis2, which we believe speaks to the underlying strength of the business. In addition, our diluted EPS guidance reflects a compound annual growth rate over a two-year period3 that is well above our long-term goal of delivering at least 10% annual EPS growth on an adjusted basis.”
- FY2022 Guidance: Net sales in the range of a -2% to flat vs. +1.85% consensus; Same-store sales decline of 4% to 6% vs. -2.6% consensus; Diluted EPS in the range of $8.80-$9.50 vs. $10.08 consensus; effective tax rate in the range of 22% to 23%; Share repurchases of ~$1.8B; Capital expenditures in the range of $1.05B-$1.15B.
- Shares of Dollar General rose ~25% over the period of one year.