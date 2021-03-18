Tronox names Romano, Turgeon as co-CEOs; Quinn departs
Mar. 18, 2021 8:24 AM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)TROXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) appoints John Romano and Jean-François Turgeon as co-CEOs and board members, effective immediately, and Ilan Kaufthal is elected Chairman.
- Chairman and CEO Jeffry Quinn has retired, effective immediately.
- All three have been serving in their respective roles on an interim basis since December 27, when Quinn took a leave of absence after being referenced as an unnamed individual in an SEC civil complaint and related criminal complaint regarding alleged insider trading in shares of Ferro Corp. when he was a director of that company.
- Romano had been Executive VP and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, and Turgeon was Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer when they took the interim CEO roles.