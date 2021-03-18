Accenture stock gains after FQ2 beats and raised full-year outlook
Mar. 18, 2021 8:39 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) tops fiscal Q2 estimates with $12.09B in revenue (up 9% on the year) and $2.03 EPS, $0.13 above consensus. ACN shares are up 6% pre-market.
- New bookings hit a record $16B, up 13% on the year and evenly split between consulting and outsourcing bookings.
- Operating margin expanded 30 basis points on the year to 13.7%.
- For FQ3, Accenture expects $12.53-12.95B in revenue, topping the $12.18B consensus.
- The full-year guidance includes revenue growth of 6.5-8.6%, revised up from the prior 4-6% growth expectation, and EPS of $8.23-8.50 (prior: $8.17-8.40; consensus: $8.26). Accenture now expects to return at least $5.8B in cash to shareholders, up from the prior $5.3B forecast.
- Press release.
- Accenture also declared a $0.88 dividend.