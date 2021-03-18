Accenture stock gains after FQ2 beats and raised full-year outlook

Mar. 18, 2021 8:39 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) tops fiscal Q2 estimates with $12.09B in revenue (up 9% on the year) and $2.03 EPS, $0.13 above consensus. ACN shares are up 6% pre-market.
  • New bookings hit a record $16B, up 13% on the year and evenly split between consulting and outsourcing bookings.
  • Operating margin expanded 30 basis points on the year to 13.7%.
  • For FQ3, Accenture expects $12.53-12.95B in revenue, topping the $12.18B consensus.
  • The full-year guidance includes revenue growth of 6.5-8.6%, revised up from the prior 4-6% growth expectation, and EPS of $8.23-8.50 (prior: $8.17-8.40; consensus: $8.26). Accenture now expects to return at least $5.8B in cash to shareholders, up from the prior $5.3B forecast.
  • Press release.
  • Accenture also declared a $0.88 dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.